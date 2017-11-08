Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 41. West-southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 8 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 20 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.