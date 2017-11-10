Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East-southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 am, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers before 7 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.