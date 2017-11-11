Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then scattered snow showers between 7 pm and 4 am, then scattered rain and snow showers after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South-southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday night: Scattered showers before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.