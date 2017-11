Grand Haven weather

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m., mixing with rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.