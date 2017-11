Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. South-southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night: Showers. Low around 42. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.