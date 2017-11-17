Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7 pm. Steady temperature around 45. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 47. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.