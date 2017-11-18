Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain showers likely before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 16 mph.