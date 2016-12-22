Fruitport splits dual duel

Slow starts in both matches limited the Trojans’ early scoring power, but Fruitport’s premiere weight classes were able to turn things around against Kenowa. In the latter match against Shelby, the second-half effort proved too little, too late.

“I’m glad we are 2-0 in conference now, that is good,” Fruitport head coach Rob Sykes said of the evening. “We have got to stay off our backs, I think that was the big difference tonight. “

The evening began with an early season O-K Black match, with the Trojans looking to stay unbeaten.

Fruitport took ten of 14 matches on six pins, one decision and three forfeits.

“I felt like we started off slow in that one,” coach Sykes said. “Then we started to gain momentum. I think the turning point was at 130.”

After a narrow minor decision by Zach Sykes in the 112-pound fight, the Trojans took two losses at 119 and 125.

Christian Straley hit the mat for the 130-pound fight, ready to turn the Trojan tides. After a tight match through two periods, it came down to the wire. At 5:36, Straley came up with the pin, immediately putting Fruitport back in contention.

The Trojans finished off the match taking five of the next six fights, highlighted by a 32-second pin by Levi Six, at 152 pounds.

Also grabbing wins for Fruitport against Kenowa were Dominic Dault by pin at 135, Bailey Lynn by pin at 140, Terrell Johnson by pin at 160. Connor Sykes (103), Derek Monja (215), and Dallas Rodgers (285) took victories by forfeit.

“I thought it was a great match,” coach Sykes said. “I think there were a little bit of nerves in the beginning, but then we got it rolling.”

The latter match against Shelby saw 14 matches and 14 pins. Fruitport took six with the remaining eight going to Shelby.

If nerves were a problem for the Trojan’s early lineup against Kenowa, the butterflies had evolved for Shelby. The Tigers pinned the first six Trojan wrestlers they saw, jumping out to a 36-0 lead.

Levi Six returned to the mat determined to turn things around; he took Fruitport’s first victory of the match, setting off three straight pins for the Trojans.

Fruitport was able to dominate down the stretch, taking six of the final eight matches, but the effort was in vain, they would fall, 48-36.

“I hate making excuses, but they out wrestled us,” coach Sykes said of the second duel. “My hats are off to Shelby, they wrestled great and came through against some of my tougher kids.

“The senior leadership got it done,” he added.”

The Trojans now sit at 2-0 in O-K Black play heading into a conference drought. Their next league match comes against Jenison, Jan. 3.