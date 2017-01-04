Spring Lake wrestling team continues to fight through lack of experience, numbers

The Lakers don’t have the depth or experience to be a powerhouse this season, but that hasn’t stopped the squad from challenging themselves.

Spring Lake battled with Mona Shores on Wednesday night in a four-team event at Mona Shores High School.

The Lakers couldn’t match the experienced Sailors club, falling 64-9.

“Mona Shores is a good team, and so is Fremont and Reeths-Puffer,” said second-year Spring Lake coach Ron Johns. “What I want our guys to see is that they can eventually be as good as those guys, but they have to stay dedicated. What they learn in practice will help them once they get out on the mats.

“So it’s good to see that kind of competition.”

The competition didn’t net much individual success, but Johns was happy to see improvements across the board for his team.

“Jamie Holt had a strong match today,” Johns said. “He’s a freshman, so he’s brand new to the varsity level, but he’s wrestled for a while in our youth program. We have a lot of good youth kids coming through seventh and eighth grade right now, and we also have Garth Trask, who’s heading up my weight lifting program. He’s got 50 kids in that program, so we have a lot of kids that are coming up through our program —but right now, we’re kind of at a low.”

That low can be directly attributed to something that doesn’t develop overnight.

“We’ve got maybe three freshmen on the varsity team this year, and a couple of juniors who are brand new to the sport,” Johns added. “It’s difficult because we’re teaching everybody something that is new to the majority of the team, because they just don’t have much experience.

“So we work a lot on conditioning, so that we are in good shape, but when it comes to the technical stuff like getting off your back or getting hit in the face and shaking that off and getting back after it, it’s a learning process. They just have to get some experience in those situations.”

Challenge accepted

One of the stalwarts in the Spring Lake lineup is senior Josef Hissom. The veteran wrestler recently took on the challenge of cutting weight from his normal 189-pound division down to 171.

“The kid that Hissom went up against today, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up being a state finalist,” said Johns. “It’s good for Josef to wrestle that kid, because now he knows where he is at, and what he has to do to get better.

“He got his weight down to 171 (pounds), and this was his first match at that weight, so it’s a difficult transition. When you cut weight like that, it takes awhile to get acclimated to it. You lose a little stamina, and that takes time to adjust to.”

The lack of numbers really hurts wrestlers like Hissom, who doesn’t need to learn the basics, but rather, fine-tune his abilities against an opponent at practice every day.

“I know he’s got the moves, he’s hardheaded, he’s smart — he’s got all that,” Johns continued. “What he has to do, and what I can’t really give him, is a quality opponent to practice against in the wrestling room. We just don’t have the bodies to work on our moves and get more confidence. Events like this are helpful in that regard, because we get to go up against quality opponents. We also have a good assistant coach in Tyler Niedering, who used to wrestle at Spring Lake. He’s really helped prepare Josef every day at practice.”

The next challenge for the Lakers will be an invitational tournament at Wyoming on Saturday.

“That will be another big challenge for us,” Johns said. “It’s an individual tournament, so we’ll be able to get in a lot of matches. That’s what we really need right now — more and more repetitions and competition.

“We have to measure ourselves against the best, and see where we are at individually. That’s when you start to see improvements overall. You learn from each match and continue to fight. This group has never stopped competing, but we just need to fight a little harder.”

Fruitport wrestling wins Jenison quad

The Trojan grapplers traveled to Jenison High School to take on Kent City and the host Wildcats at the Jenison Quad meet.

Fruitport defeated the Wildcats on the mats by a narrow 10 points Wednesday night, 41-31.

The Trojans took eight wins over the course of the match. The victories came courtesy of Zack Sykes, Mason Brown, Christian Straley, Dominic Dault, Bailey Lynn, Levi Six, Derek Monje and Dallas Rogers.

The win gives Fruitport a crucial win in a competitive O-K Black Conference.

In non-conference action, Fruitport took on Kent City, winning their second match of the night, 48-28.

Grabbing their second victories on the day were Zach Sykes, Mason Brown, Bailey Lynn, Levi Six, Derek Monje and Dallas Rodgers.

Karl Glydewell, Terel Johnson and Crue Cooper picked up wins, as well.

The Fruitport grapplers return to the mat on Jan. 14 for a home invitational.