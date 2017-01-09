Proving Grounds

The host Buccaneers scored 176 points to finish in second place behind Brighton, who finished with top team honors with 248 points.

“This is the event that I circle on the calendar every season, because it is the most meaningful tournament of the year for us,” said Grand Haven coach Vince Gervais. “Adam Provencal is the reason that this program is where it’s at today. His father, Jack Provencal, came in and changed the culture, James Richardson continued that, and those people are a big reason why I’m here. So this tournament really represents the history of the Grand Haven wrestling program, so for me, it’s the most meaningful event we wrestle in every season.”

Photos from Saturday’s meet

The field grew substantially this year, with 14 teams traveling to compete in individual weight class tournaments that featured 60-man brackets.

“We added nine new teams to the field this year to increase the competition, and it’s fit the bill,” Gervais added. “There’s been quality wrestling matches all day today, and I think we’ve really wrestled well.”

Grand Haven senior Drake Morley recorded a pinfall victory over Connor Bruinius of Forest Hills Northern with 12 seconds left in the championship match at the 215-pound division to earn one of the two Buccaneer division crowns on the day.

The other was junior Daniel Guillen at the 130-pound division. After a back-and-forth bout with Victor Grabowski of Brighton, Guillen leveraged his way to a pinfall win 17 seconds into a one-minute overtime session in the 130-pound championship match.

“Drake wrestled really well today,” Gervais said. “He’s been out with an ankle injury lately, but he came in today and beat a kid in the semifinals that was 12-1 heading into that match. Then in the finals, he pinned a kid that was ranked fourth in the state. He’s still not 100-percent yet, but he wrestled well, wrestled smart, and navigated through a tough field.

“Daniel put together a string of strong performances today, too. He’s now 3-for-3 at his weight class at this event. He had to battle through some tight matches, but he’s continued to prove himself out there.”

Allen Radenmaker (145) and Collin Monsma (285) each finished runner-up in their respective weight classes for the Bucs, while Brian Batten (152), Cody Miller (112) and Caleb Braley (119) added top-four finishes.

“All those guys wrestled well today,” Gervais continued. “There were lots of great individual performances today that helped us finish well as a team. This was by far our best performance of the season. We’re starting to get guys healthy, and we’re starting to get guys at the weights we need to them to be at. We had a lot of good practices over the holiday break, and we made a lot of strides during that time. I’m pretty pleased with where we are at this point in the season.”

The outlook for the Bucs is a day-by-day approach to steady improvement.

“We just want to get 1-percent better every single day,” Gervais added. “We’re starting to see that at practice with guys staying later and working on technical things. It’s fun, because they are starting to see the results of their hard work already.”

Gervais hopes Saturday’s performance will carry over to a key O-K Red Conference dual with Rockford on Wednesday.

“We lost to them by two points last year, and they have a good program over there,” Gervais said of the Rams. “That’s another event I circle on the calendar, because we’ve been waiting for that one for awhile. We know we kind of let that one get away from us last year, and we won’t to prove to ourselves that we can do it.”

Trojans hang tough

For Fruitport, the day was all about carrying over momentum from a hot start in the O-K Black Conference and testing themselves against high-quality competition.

The scrappy Trojans squad finished sixth overall with 127 points.

“I thought we did well,” said Fruitport coach Randy Sykes. “I saw a lot of positive things out there. We came in here as a smaller school, but we held our own for the most part.

“With the 60-man brackets, it was kind of tough to judge how someone really performed. Some of my guys just lost in the wrong spots, honestly. I think some of the guys wrestled better than they placed, but that’s just how the field worked out.”

Senior Levi Six highlighted the day for Fruitport, finishing runner-up in his 152-pound division.

Terel Johnson (160), Crue Cooper (171), Dallas Rogers (285), and Zach Sykes (103) all added top-four finishes to help the Trojans finish in the top half of the team standings.

“Levi is starting to come into his form,” Sykes added. “He’s not quite there yet, but he’s chipping away. He’s 18-3 on the season now, so he’s building some momentum. Zach (Sykes) had a tough match against a kid from Hart in the semifinals, and lost a close match there. He was able to bounce back with a major decision for third-place, though.

“Bailey Lynn wrestled well, and probably could have made it to the finals, but it is what it is. He and Derek (Monje) both finished 3-1 on the day, so those two did a nice job as well.

“Dallas Rogers went 1-1. He lost a really close match in the semifinals and was battling through the flu all day. That’s only his fifth match ever, so he’s really making strikes. He’s got a really bright future.”

The Trojans face Mona Shores on Wednesday, before hosting their own invitational tournament Saturday.

“Overall, it was a good performance,” Sykes reflected. “We still need to work on finishing our periods better and wrestling all the way through.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been to this tournament. It’s a great tournament with a lot of quality wrestling from start to finish. I think a lot of our guys realized where they need to focus their time at practice, and what they need to continue to work on.”