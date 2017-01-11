Flippin' good

Despite a strong performance on the mats, the Bucs could not crack the Rams’ rock solid lineup, dropping the contest, 41-19.

“We wrestled well,” Gervais said after the match. “Rockford is 21-0 right now, so for us to win we had to get all the close ones, limit bonus points and get bonus points. They did the better job of that tonight.”

The match began with the Bucs on top, Grand Haven took an electrifying first match at 130 pounds courtesy of Hunter Spangler, and followed it up with another victory for Daniel Guillen at 135, to put the Bucs up, 6-0.

A forfeit at 140 pounds brought the Rams right back in it before a close loss at 145 for Tyler Rademaker (11-7) put the Rams ahead for the duration of the match.

Bryan Batten showed the last flash of hope for the Bucs, taking a decision in the 152 pound fight to tie the match at nine.

After the loss, Rockford threw it into high gear, ripping off six straight wins over the Bucs, who could not manage to find their way to the scoreboard.

“Hunter Spangler provided a spark in the beginning, he wrestled the best match I’ve seen from him all year,” Gervais said of the early lead. “Unfortunately, you can compete well in this sport and not come away with the victory.”

The remaining matches showed the Bucs’ grit, they allowed just one major decision and one technical fall for the Rams, constantly fighting through all six minutes of their matches.

Collin Monsma took on the heavyweight fight, enduring 5 minutes, 55 seconds of attrition. The fight was scoreless through the first period and tied at two points through the second, before finishing at 4-3 in favor of Rockford’s big man.

Cycling down to the little guys, the Bucs grabbed a few much-needed wins.

Cody Miller broke the losing streak at 103 pounds with a dominating win, 15-2.

Caleb Braley hit the mat for his 119 pound fight, ready to take on the world. He put on Grand Haven’s best performance of the match, finishing the first period leading, 9-0, before executing the Bucs’ only pin in the second.

“I’ve got to work on controlling ties,” he said of the match. “I started off slow, but once I got into my stuff it went pretty quick.”

Braley is a fan of the fierce competition provided by the O-K Red.

“I enjoy it because it is fun,” he said. “If I’m not having fun then why am I here. It’s always good to see how the new kids are going to compete against competition like this, too.”

The positive outlook may prove useful for the Bucs as they continue to fight through the heat of the O-K Red season. They travel to West Ottawa on Saturday for an invitational event.

“We had to win all the tight ones, we won some of them,” Gervais concluded. “Tomorrow is an opportunity to get better.”