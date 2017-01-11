Prep Roundup: Fruitport wrestlers sweep home event

Against the Sailors, Derek Monje recorded a pinfall win in 1 minute, 25 seconds at his 215-pound division, while Dallas Rogers added a major decision (14-2) at 285 pounds.

Zack Sykes, Mason Brown, Garret Mammen, Karl Glydewell, Dominic Dault, Bailey Lynn, Levi Six, and Crue Cooper each added wins for Trojans.

Fruitport went on to blank Ottawa Hills, 84-0.

Jayme Woodring (pinfall, 3:20), Derek Monje (pinfall, 35 seconds), Dallas Rogers (pinfall, 29 seconds), Karl Glydewell (pinfall, 3:12), Chris Hutson (pinfall, 1:44), Levi Six (pinfall, 38 seconds), and Terel Johnson (pinfall, 1:51) highlighted the action for the Trojans.

Zack Sykes, Connor Sykes, Mason Brown, Christian Straley, Dominic Dault, Bailey Lynn and Crue Cooper all added forfeit wins to round out the scoring for Fruitport.

The Trojans return to the mats Saturday as they host the Legends Invitational at Fruitport High School.

Laker wrestlers fall to Sparta

The Spring Lake wrestling team traveled to Sparta on Wednesday night for an O-K Blue Conference dual.

The host Spartans proved to be too much for the young Lakers squad, taking the match, 78-6.

Senior Josef Hissom was the lone point scorer for the Lakers, pinning Sparta’s Dylan Sied in 57 seconds as his 171-pound division.

SL ski team has strong showing

After a strange mixture of weather over the past several weeks, the Spring Lake ski team was finally able to fit the slopes recently at the Norm’s slalom and giant slalom championships.

“For the first race of the season, I was very pleased with the results of all the Spring Lake skiers,” said coach Beki Reed. “The races were divided by classes, so racers got a glimpse of where they stand amongst their age groups.”

For the junior competitors, CoCo McKeough placed first in both the slalom and giant slalom, while Connor Burke finished second in the slalom.

Sophomore Hannah Klein finished first overall in the slalom race, while Colby Brown finished second in both the slalom and giant slalom, and Charlie Parker took second in the USAA division for both the slalom and giant slalom.

For the freshmen group, Sydney Thompson was the top performer for the Lakers, taking third in the slalom.