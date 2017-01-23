Prep Roundup: Grand Haven grapplers take top honors at Kenowa Hills

Tri-County finished second with 217 points, while Hesperia placed third (201.5) and Zeeland West took fourth (147).

Cody Miller defeated Petoskey’s Tray Harper via decision (4-2) to win the 112-pound division championship, while Daniel Guillen scored a 14-5 major decision over Forest Hills Northern’s Casey Brownley in the 130-pound title match.

Drake Morley also added a division championship, finishing atop the 215-pound bracket.

Caleb Braley (119), Bryan Batten (152), Derrick Lewis (160) and Collin Monsma (285) each added runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes, while J.D. Golden added a third-place finish in the 189-pound division.

Lakers finish 12th

The Spring Lake wrestling team had two wrestlers finish in the top five of the their respective weight classes, scoring 43 points as a team and finishing 12th out of 14 teams.

Senior Josef Hissom dropped a nail-biting 2-0 decision in the 171-pound championship match against Joey Alcala (25-1) to finish runner-up.

Junior Caleb Swenor defeated East Lansing’s Dre Stanford-Walker in his final match of the day to take fifth-place honors at the 160-pound division.

Fruitport finishes third at GMAA

The Fruitport wrestling team added another strong showing to their resume Saturday, finished third overall at the Greater Muskegon Athletic Association city meet at Reeths-Puffer High School.

The Trojans recorded 112 points, while Reeths-Puffer finished second with 155 and Whitehall took top honors with 207.5 points.

Zach Sykes stood atop the podium at his 103-pound division, while seniors Levi Six (152) and Derek Monje (215) each took home individual championships via pins in their championship matches.

Haven hockey splits weekend doubleheader

After dropping a 3-1 decision to Portage Central on Friday, the Grand Haven/Spring Lake co-op hockey team bounced back in a big way Saturday against the Grand Rapids Flames.

The Buccaneers scored six goals in the first period and added six more in the second to mercy the Flames, 12-0.

Alex Franczek recorded a hat-trick and added one assist to lead the Bucs (7-8, 6-3 O-K), while Austin Fox also added a hat-trick of his own.

Also lighting the lamp for the team were: Branden Beeler (1 goals, 1 assist), Brendan Bectel (1 goal, 2 assists), Ethan Pennington (1 goal, 1 assist), Cooper Fox (1 goal, 1 assist), Lucas Underwood (1 goal, 2 assists), Kyle Eveland (1 goal, 1 assist) and Isaac Moblo (1 goal).

Finn Bylsma and Mika Byar split time in net to combine for the shutout win.

WMC cheer team wins GH Invite, sets school records

The Western Michigan Christian cheer team took first place at the Grand Haven Invitational on Saturday and set three school records along the way.

The Warriors scored 707.9 points to take top team honors over second-place Coopersville (666.9), while Wayland Union finished third with 647.32.

The host Buccaneers finished fifth overall with 578.4 points.

The Warriors started the day with a record 216.8 score in Round 1.

"That was a great score for us,” said WMC coach Jennifer VanHekken. “We made a few changes to our routine this week in order clean up a few moves, and it really made a difference. This was the best routine that we have hit all season, and on top of that, it broke the previous school record of 215, which was set in 2015."

The team went on to break another record in Round 2, scoring a 203.3.

The Warriors came out with a strong Round 3, scoring a 287.8, just shy of the school record. However, the score did push them over the edge in their all-around score, and they ended the day not only taking first place, but also setting an overall school record score of 707.9. The score broke the previous school record by more than five points.

"This was a really great day for us,” VanHekken added. “The girls are really hitting their stride and pushing to be one of the top teams in the state. They are practicing at a top level every single day, and their hard work is really paying off. On top of that, we had the privilege of cheering on our middle school team, which is in its first year as a program. It was so fun to have both teams together at the competition and cheer each other on."