Wrestling Roundup: Haven wrestling pins East Kentwood

Cody Miller picked up a win at the 125-pound division, while Daniel Guillen (130) also got his arm raised.

Also picking up wins for the Buccaneers were: Hunter Spangler (135), Nate Perez (140), Allen Rademaker (145), Bryan Batten (152), Jared Laughlin (189) and Drake Morley (215).

Grand Haven will hit the practice mats for the next six days as they prepare for a critical home match with Grandville next Wednesday.

SL grapplers fall to GR West Catholic

The Spring Lake wrestling team went up against Grand Rapids West Catholic in O-K Blue Conference action Wednesday night, and couldn’t quite measure up to the Falcons.

The Lakers only managed wins in four matches, dropping the match, 57-24.

Schafer Bailey picked up a forfeit win at 112-pounds to get the ball rolling early for the Lakers, while Jamie Holt added a pinfall win 1 minute and 50 seconds into his bout at 119-pounds.

However, the winning steak would end there, as West Catholic rolled through the next seven opponents to take a commanding lead over the Lakers.

Josef Hissom added a pinfall win (1:42) in his 171-pound match, while Hunter Rose added a pinfall win (2:50) in the 215-pound match.

The Lakers will be back in action Saturday, as they travel to the Shelby Super Duals.