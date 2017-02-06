Prep roundup: GH grapplers finish fourth in O-K Red

The Grandville Bulldogs took home the team conference title.

Grand Haven was led by senior Drake Morley, who took home the 215-pound individual championship at the event, while Daniel Guillen (130), Caleb Braley (119) and Collin Monsma (285) finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Against Hudsonville on Friday, Caleb Braley recorded a 5-1 decision at 119-pounds, while Daniel Guillen added a 3-1 decision at 130 pounds.

Also adding wins for the Buccaneers against the Eagles were: Allen Rademaker (145) with a 6-1 decision, Bryan Batten (152) with a narrow 12-10 sudden victory in overtime and Drake Morley (215) with a 6-3 decision.

Grand Haven travels to West Ottawa on Thursday for the Division 1 team districts.

Fruitport wrestlers finish third

The Fruitport wrestling team finished third at the O-K Black Conference tournament this weekend. Reeths-Puffer took top team honors, while Jenison edged the Trojans for second place.

Zach Sykes led Fruitport, recording a 10-7 win in the 103-pound championship match, while Bailey Lynn added a narrow 8-6 decision in his 140-pound championship match and Levi Six scored a 5-3 win in his 152-pound title match.

The Trojans now prepare to host the Division 2 team districts Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Spring Lake grapplers take fourth

The Spring Lake wrestling team took on the O-K Blue Conference Tournament over the weekend, picking up individual and team success. The Lakers finished fourth overall with impressive performances by multiple wrestlers.

Josef Hissom earned his 100th varsity win as well as his third conference title in the 171-pound division. Hunter Rose finished runner-up in the 189-pound bracket while Caleb Swenor and Jamie Holt took third at 160 and 119 pounds.

Alex Smith rounded out the Lakers podium performances with a fourth place finish at 135 pounds.

Haven hockey wins in OT thriller

The Grand Haven/Spring Lake co-op hockey team battled with Manistee on Friday in what turned out to be an exciting finish.

The Buccaneers scored one goal in the second period to take an early lead, but Manistee would outscore Grand Haven, 2-1, in the third period to force overtime.

In the extra session, the host Buccaneers scored the deciding goal to take the 3-2 overtime win.

Alex Franczek scored two goals to lead the Bucs (9-9, 7-3 Tier 3), while Kyle Eveland added the other. Austin Fox, Ethan Pennington and TJ Cunningham each added one assist.

GH bowling takes double-title

The Grand Haven boys and girls bowling teams took on the Reeths-Puffer invitational, taking wins in both brackets.

A slow start earned the girls team the fourth seed and a matchup with Kellogsville in the first round. The Bucs dismissed their first challenger with ease before moving on to Fruitport.

After losing the first game by 11 pins, the girls roared back to defeat the Trojans by 59 pins, securing a date with host Reeths-Puffer for the championship.

The girls defeated Reeths-Puffer in the final match by 25 pins for their first invitational victory of the year.

The boys raced to a number one seed to begin the tournament and rushed into the final with wins over Muskegon and Fruitport at the hand of clutch bowling by Jimmy Mitchell.

The Bucs hit the final against Orchard View riding high, they took the first game in the final frame with more clutch striking by Mitchell before silencing Orchard View with a 27-pin victory in game two.