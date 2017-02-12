Prep roundup: Fruitport wrestling advances three to regional

The Trojans advanced three wrestlers to next week’s Division 2 individual regional at Bryon Center.

Junior Zach Sykes finished 3-0 to take the individual championship at his 103-pound division to lead Fruitport. He defeated Kenowa Hill’s Gabriel Black, 8-5, to take top individual honors.

Senior Levi Six finished 2-1, advancing to the 152-pound finals before falling via pinfall to Lowell’s Bryce Dempsey to finish runner-up.

Dallas Rogers finished 2-2, advancing to the 285-pound consolation finals before a pinfall loss to Muskegon’s Dovell Wilson to finish in fourth place.

Hissom leads the way

Spring Lake senior Josef Hissom will continue his wrestling career for at least one more week, as he finished third at his 171-pound division Saturday.

Hissom dropped a 10-8 decision to Reeths-Puffer’s Hunter McCall in the opening round, but bounced back with a pinfall win over Coopersville’s Connor Wilson (2:55) and a 5-3 decision over Reeths-Puffer’s Brett Thomas.

In the third-place match, Hissom faced McCall again, this time taking an injury default over McCall to finish third overall and qualify for next week’s individual regional at Byron Center.

Warrior cheer team rises and shines at Houghton Lake meet

The WMC Competitive Cheer team headed up north this weekend to "Cheer on the Lake" in Houghton Lake.

The team started off with another record-breaking round one, scoring a program-high 217.4. "This was a big round for us,” WMC coach Jennifer VanHekken said. “We've been really working on our round one, and it has really paid off."

The team struggled a bit in round two, taking some penalties for missed skills, but still stayed steadily above the pack with a 179.9. The team rounded out the afternoon with a score of 278.6 in round three to finish with a first place 675.7.

"We had some ups and downs today,” coach VanHekken said. “The penalties in round two really hurt us, but overall we were able to push through and finish on top.

“We have a big week ahead of us, starting with a home conference competition on Monday at 6 p.m. We'd love to have Warrior Nation come and cheer us on!"