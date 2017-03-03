Prep Roundup:Local wrestlers have strong start to state finals

For Grand Haven, Drake Morley (28-4) earned a 10-8 overtime win over Emanuel Willie (40-8) of Livonia-Franklin in the first round of his 215-pound bracket, and will face Brent Booth (41-8) of Midland Dow in the quarterfinal round today.

Collin Monsma (26-12) recorded a pinfall win (4:16) over Zach Doran (22-5) of North Farmington in the opening round match of his 285-pound bracket. He will advance to take on Austin Emerson (48-1) of Temperance Bedford in today’s quarterfinals.

Bryan Batten (16-12) took a narrow 7-5 loss to Jake Calvano (27-10) of Clarkston in the opening match of his 152-pound bracket, and will face Christian Karges (42-16) of Macomb Dakota in the consolation quarterfinals today.

Caleb Braley (33-12) lost a 15-2 major decision to Mikey Mars (55-3) of Westland John Glenn in the opening round of his 119-pound bracket and will face Austin Hale (42-9) of Bay City Western in the consolation quarterfinals today.

Daniel Guillen (37-6) dropped an 11-3 major decision to Warren Stanfield (48-1) of Walled Lake Central in the opening round of his 130-pound bracket, and will face Max Katsiroubas (28-8) of Waterford Mott in the consolation quarterfinals today.

HISSOM DROPS OPENING MATCH

Spring Lake senior Josef Hissom (40-10) fell via a 10-0 major decision to Gabe Larner (50-1) of DeWitt in the opening round of his 171-pound bracket of the Division 2 tournament. Hissom will take on Zack Bowling (40-14) of Monroe Jefferson in today’s consolation quarterfinals.

FRUITPORT DUO ADVANCES

Fruitport’s state-qualifying duo of Levi Six and Zach Sykes started off strong in their individual brackets on Thursday.

Six (37-5) took a 14-7 decision over Juwan Vines (33-16) of Goodrich in the opening round of his 152-pound division and will face Dustin Gross (54-0) of Dearborn Heights-Annapolis in today’s quarterfinal round.

Sykes (41-3) scored a 17-2 technical fall over Brendon Smith (20-11) of St. Johns in the opening round of his 103-pound bracket and will face Vincent Perez (47-6) of Tecumseh in today’s quarterfinal round.

WMC BOYS HOOPS FALLS ON SENIOR NIGHT

The Western Michigan Christian boys basketball program celebrated Senior Night on Thursday as they hosted Oakridge for its regular season finale.

The lead seesawed back-and-forth in the final quarter, but visiting Oakridge ultimately outlasted Western Michigan Christian, 59-56.

The score was knotted at 12-12 at the first stop, but the Eagles hit a buzzer beater before the half to go into the locker room with a 28-23 lead. Oakridge held a 45-41 lead going into the final period of play.

Senior Daniel Ray led WMC with 16 points, followed closely by Cam Waller with 15 and Tyler VanBeek added 12.

“It was great to be able to honor our seniors before the game,” said first-year WMC head coach Kurt Gruppen. “Our effort and execution was pretty good for most of the night. Oakridge was able to get a lot buckets around the rim tonight with there screening away from the ball.

“I was proud of the way our guys battled back several times through out the game. We were not our best on the defensive end tonight. I am thankful for our group of seniors and wish we could have come away with a victory for them tonight. We are looking forward to preparing for North Muskegon on Monday.”

The Warriors take on the Norsemen of North Muskegon in opening round of the Class C district tournament Monday with tipoff set for 6 p.m. at Kent City High School.

Junior varsity: Western Michigan Christian defeated Oakridge, 57-56. With the win, the Warriors finish their season with a perfect 19-0 record. Hayden Hubers led WMC with 18 points, followed by Tyler Somers with 14, Zach Butkis with 10 and Brant Zeerip with seven.

Freshmen: Western Michigan Christian defeated Oakridge, 65-45. Nick Moser scored a career-high 24 points, followed by Brevin Byrne with 15, Brandon Fles with 12 and Jameson Goorman with eight.