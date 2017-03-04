Wrestling Roundup: Morley advances to state championship match

Grand Haven pushes through

Drake Morley (32-4) continues to lead the Bucs through the state tournament, winning his first three matches to claim a spot in the 215-pound state championship bout against Ben Cushman (58-0) later today. Morley defeated JaWuan Peete (49-6) by decision, 7-5, in the semifinal and Brent Booth (40-10) by decision, 7-5, in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Danile Guillen will wrestle today for an all-state finish at 130 pounds. After defeating Max Katsiroubas (28-8) by major decision, 8-0, Guillen took down Tyler Saunders by pinfall (5:40). He will face off with Jack Snauko (41-3) today. A loss allows him to finish as high as seventh. A win secures him at least fifth, with a chance to finish as high as third.

In the 152-pound division, Bryan Batten defeated Christian Karges (42-18) on Friday by decision, 8-6, before falling to Luke Brazil by decision, 3-2, eliminating him from the tournament. Batten finishes his season with an 18-14 record.

At 285-pounds, Collin Monsma went 0-2 on Friday, falling to Austin Emerson (49-1) by pinfall (5:11) and Louis Thom (21-2) by pinfall (2:08). Monsma wraps up his season with a 26-16 mark.

Rounding out the Grand Haven state wrestling effort was Caleb Braley, who fell to 0-2 in his first two matches of the tournament, eliminating him from the bracket. He took on Austin Hale (43-9) Friday morning, dropping by decision, 4-1. Braley finishes the season with a 33-14 record.

Hissom drops out

Josef Hissom led the Lakers into the Division 2 bracket. Hissom won his first match Friday by decision, 4-1, over Zack Bowling (40-14) before falling to Sam DeMeester (50-4) by major decision, 13-0. Hissom finishes his high school wrestling career with a 42-12 record.

Sykes leads Fruitport to medal round

At 103-pounds, Zach Sykes secured a top-eight finish with his performance on Friday. He dropped his opening match Friday to Vincent Perez (48-7) by pinfall (1:35). Sykes then took on Nick Korhorn (35-11), defeating him by decision 12-11. Sykes will wrestle Jordan Austin (43-8) today. A loss relegates him to the seventh-place match, while a win keeps his top-three hopes alive.

Levi Six at 152-pounds dropped his first match Friday to Dustin Gross (56-0) by decision, 3-0, moving him to the consolation ladder. He then took on Tanner Beach (41-12), falling decision 9-3, cutting his medalist hopes short. He finishes with a 37-9 record.