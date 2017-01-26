Top 5 things to do this weekend

(1) Winterfest — The annual event kicks off Thursday with the Glow Bowl at the Ski Bowl (4-8 p.m.). The art reception celebrating the 2017 Winterfest Photography Contest takes place at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., on Friday (5-8 p.m., with winners announced at 7). Also Friday night is the Intergalactic Human Sled Race on First Street (registration at 7 and races begin at 8). On Saturday, you have the Family Dog Pull (registration at 9 a.m. and races from 9:30-11 a.m.) followed by the Cardboard Sled Race (registration at 10 a.m. and races begin at 11 a.m.) at Mulligan’s Hollow. Kids Day is at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (hamster/gerbil race is at 2 p.m. and snow angel-making contest is outside at 2:30). The Harbor Transit shuttle will be running between downtown and Mulligan’s Hollow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(2) Winterfest Saturday night — Saturday night’s events deserve a special listing. They all benefit the Save the Catwalk fund and take place downtown. Check out the beer tasting at the Eagles, 20 N. Second St., from 2-7 p.m. ($20 gets you in for beer, wine, pizza and entertainment). The Bonfire Bash is in the Harbourfront parking lot from 3-10 p.m. From there, the Dumpster Dive (4 p.m.) and Sleepwalker Runs (6 and 6:30 p.m.) add to the fun and catwalk benefit.

(3) Winterfest Snowboard/Ski Competition — 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Ski Bowl. And you thought Winterfest ended Saturday night? This judged event is open to all ages; free entry with a lift ticket.

(4) Cribbage and Euchre — The 15th annual Winter Team Cribbage Tournament is Saturday at the VFW, 20 N. First St. Registration is at 9:10 a.m. and play begins at 9:30. The cost to enter is $20 per team (register by calling 616-890-9945). The Euchre Tournament is at the Elks, 15 N. Third St., also on Saturday. Registration is at 10:45 a.m. and team play begins at noon. The cost to enter is $15 per team (register by calling 616-842-0970).

(5) Jack Frost’s Winter Warmer — 2 p.m. at Jack’s Tiki Bar, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake (inside the Holiday Inn). No cover charge, and there’s free hot chocolate and cookies for the kids, along with some fun activities.