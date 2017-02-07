Greenville police chief heads to trial for health care fraud charge

A judge made that decision at a hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Greenville Daily News.

Mark Reiss is accused of leaving his ex-wife on his insurance policy after they divorced. Reiss previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reiss has been Greenville’s public safety director since 2013. Prior to that, he was a chief of police in Riverside, Ohio, and was a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years.

Reiss' ex-wife, Christine, is also being charged. They could each spend up to four years in prison if convicted.