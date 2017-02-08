State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder will propose growing Michigan's savings account to $1 billion, even as Republican lawmakers push for an income tax cut.

State budget director Al Pscholka told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Snyder will ask to deposit a "sizable" $260 million to the budget stabilization fund — also known as the rainy day fund — in the next fiscal year. It would be the largest deposit since Snyder's first year in office, when the fund had just $2 million.

The Republican will unveil his budget plan today. It will include no tax cuts and is expected to feature modest spending increases for education, public safety and infrastructure.

Pscholka said it's smart to save money because of "one-time" tax revenues and looming budget pressures.

"It's good conservative budgeting," he said in a phone interview, adding that saving more and addressing long-term liabilities such as those facing the Public School Employees Retirement System are "maybe not the sexiest," but are "very smart things."

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dave Hildenbrand, a Lowell Republican, said he expects legislators to consider a tax cut in concert with budget work in coming months.

Memorial to honor Kalamazoo shooting victims

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A permanent memorial is being planned to honor the victims and survivors of a shooting rampage last year in the Kalamazoo area.

Specifics about the memorial will be shared at a candlelight vigil on Feb. 20, the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed six people and wounded two others.

Authorities allege the attack was carried out by an Uber driver who randomly shot at people in between picking up riders.

The vigil will also pay tribute to law enforcement and first responders. Following the event, the community will be told about the new nonprofit Foreverstrong Memorial Foundation that was created in part to honor the victims.

The shootings occurred at an apartment complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel restaurant last February. The six people who died were Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne, and Dorothy "Judy" Brown. Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were also shot but survived.

The suspect in the shooting, Jason Dalton, 45, is facing six open murder charges. Police have quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him the night of the shootings. His attorney has said Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

Cost of upgrading Flint's water plant rises to $108M, report says

FLINT (AP) — A consultant said the cost of upgrading Flint's water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier estimate.

The recent report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith includes $37 million for the construction of two 21-million gallon water storage tanks and more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades, the Flint Journal reported.

A December 2016 draft report put the cost at $105 million.

Flint will treat Lake Huron water from a new pipeline. The plant improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014-15, leading to the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The report estimates work on the plant can be completed in 2019-20. The state Department of Environmental Quality must agree to the final version of the consultant's report.

Elementary student suspended for threatening teacher online

HARPER WOODS (AP) — Officials said an elementary school student in suburban Detroit has been suspended after threatening in a social media post to shoot a teacher.

The Jan. 31 post was made outside of school hours on Snapchat by a fourth-grader at Poupard Elementary in Harper Woods, WXYZ-TV reported.

Grosse Pointe Public School System Superintendent Gary Niehaus said the student admitted to making the post to the school's principal, who alerted the child's parents and Harper Woods police. Niehaus said the child didn't have access to a gun at home, but they took the threat seriously.

Niehaus said the child was upset over a classroom assignment.

"We all want to make sure our kids are safe and in this case, that our teachers and faculty are safe" from threats, the superintendent added.

Count Day incentives offered for Detroit school students

DETROIT (AP) — A private ice skating party and song-writing workshops are among incentives being offered to Detroit schools with the highest attendance on Count Day.

Attendance recorded on the second Wednesday in February (today) helps determine how much public school districts in Michigan receive from the state in per-pupil funding.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said attendance from the first count day in October was 45,150 students.

Organizations and businesses working with the district's science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics enrichment program are providing the attendance incentives.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians also will visit one of four schools with the highest attendance today.

Passenger traffic up in 2016 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

ROMULUS (AP) — Nearly a million more airline passengers used Detroit Metropolitan Airport in 2016 than in the previous year.

Passenger traffic topped 34.4 million last year at the airport in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. Officials partly credit the 960,000 increase to new domestic and international service.

The Wayne County Airport Authority also said takeoffs and landings were up by about 4 percent.

Four airlines and one cargo carrier have started service at the airport since 2014.

Joe Cambron, the authority's air service development director, said airport officials meet throughout the year "with current and potential airlines with the goal of maximizing air service."