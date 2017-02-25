Spring Lake boys clean up at West Catholic

The Lakers took on the basement of the O-K Blue in Grand Rapids West Catholic on the road Friday, besting the conference winless Falcons, 59-51.

“I dreaded this game on paper, they are in last place, but we know better here in the O-K Blue, there is no last place, it is a battle every night ,” Core told WGHN after the game. “They are 0-12 in the conference, but they have only been beaten by double digits two or three times. Every game is a battle for them. We are fortunate here tonight.”

The Lakers got all the battle West Catholic could muster. Celebrating senior night for nine of their 15 players, the Catholic crowd and team were ready for a fight.

The game opened with tight zone defense by the Falcons, bent on keeping the Lakers shooting from the outside. Spring Lake had no qualms with that.

Some warm-up was needed for the Laker long-ball, but it came with a vengeance. After a turnover laden first quarter, Cameron Ball hit a long three at the first buzzer, bringing the Lakers within three at first stop, trailing 16-13.

A pair of triples for Jack VanWingen in the second quarter, along with a few fresh mid-range jumpers, forced the Falcons to change their flight plans.

“They were playing pretty tight zone in the first half, and we eventually shot them out of it,” Core said. “After that, they started playing man-to-man defense, and we were able to get to the basket pretty regularly.”

At halftime, the Lakers led by just one, 23-22. The second half opened with one final flare of Falcon firepower, as they drained back-to-back three pointers, to wrestle the lead from Spring Lake for the last time.

Sam Johnson officially took the lead for good with a pair of made free throws and a bucket on the ensuing possession. As the Lakers began to slow the tempo down, VanWingen sealed the deal as he was fouled in the act of shooting yet another three ball. He hit all three free throws, putting the Lakers up big.

As the fourth quarter began, Spring Lake had outrebounded West Catholic 28-10 and led by eight points. Continued stellar free throw shooting and paint-penetration by Spring Lake ballooned their lead over the fourth.

A wholesale substitution from coach Core signaled the end was near. West Catholic buried two 3-pointers for good measure in the closing minutes, cutting the lead to its eventual final tally of 59-51.

Jack VanWingen led the Lakers with 15 points, ahead of Ball’s 13 and five assists. Griffin Lorimer tied Mr.Ball with 13 points of his own, while big man Johnson followed with eight points, six rebounds and five blocks.

The team finished 20-for-26 from the free throw line.

The win closes out the Lakers’ regular season at 14-6 overall and 8-4 in the O-K Blue, nothing to scoff at for coach Core in one of the more complicated conference races this season.

“We lost to Catholic Central by three and four, and lost to Coopersville by four and eight. We battled hard both times,” he said with WGHN of their four conference losses. “Our only double-digit conference wins were both against Allendale, they smoked Coopersville by 20 and beat Catholic Central in overtime. It’s all about matchups. It is a funny league and it’s a funny game.

“This year, I’d put the O-K Blue up against any conference top to bottom.”

The Lakers now will begin a long week off before their district tournament gets under way March 6, against Montague.

“It was a good final test for us as we get ready for districts. We had a lot of different guys contribute and we seem to clicking at the right time,” Core said. “Now we can focus on getting better over the course of the next week of practice and hopefully be playing our best ball in March.”

Junior varsity: Spring Lake defeated GR West Catholic, 44-42. Kyle Wiersma led the Lakers (13-7, 9-3 O-K Blue) with 13 points, while Cayden Ball added 11 and Noah Verlinde chipped in with eight.

Freshmen: Spring Lake defeated GR West Catholic, 42-37. Grant Kieft led the Lakers (12-6, 8-4 O-K Blue) with 13 points and two assists, while Kyle Garrison had nine points and Connor Saxe and Zach Keyser both had six rebounds.