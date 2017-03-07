The hardest worker never wins, blogger says

“The people with the most grit are really poor or really neglected and they overcome those circumstances,” she wrote. “But why aspire to that? We glorify it like life is one big Horatio Alger story.”

Trunk says working smart is the opposite of grit, and does better at getting the job done for you.

“We also glorify the idea of persisting through hardship,” she wrote. “There’s the Seth Godin book of grit (”The Dip”) that everyone loves. ... He says everything worth doing has a really tough moment where other people stop but you keep going. However, his idea is really about recognizing patterns, and it’s best in the business world where there are rules for success and everyone is basically a sheep trying to get the same thing: higher sales, new markets, more funding, etc.”

Trunk, who has founded four start-up businesses, believes we should be past celebrating grit.

“Let’s celebrate shrewd and crafty workarounds. Let’s measure results instead of process. That’s how we’ll crate equality in the workforce,” she says.

Read the complete blog post: “Grit is overrated; the hardest worker never wins.”

The opinions expressed by bloggers are not necessarily shared by the Grand Haven Tribune or its employees. They are the sole opinion of the bloggers, who are not employed by or compensated by the Tribune.