Muskegon Catholic Central students, faculty evacuated

According to a school representative, some students were feeling ill and having trouble breathing. The school conducted the evacuation as a precaution, and parents were instructed to pick up their students for the day at about 9 a.m.

Muskegon Catholic President Ken Rasp said 18 people, including students and faculty, were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

It is not yet known what irritant caused the illness.

"Personally, I smelt nothing," Rasp said. "It was just something that I felt in my throat and made me want to sneeze.”

A parent said his son began having trouble breathing shortly after his first class and, once he reported it to the office, it appeared a number of others were experiencing similar symptoms. He said the entire school was evacuated to the football field shortly thereafter.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including the Muskegon Fire Department and the Muskegon County Hazardous Material crew.

Additional tests on the air inside the school were sent to a lab for more precise testing; however, they also came back negative late Tuesday afternoon.

Classes will resume as normal Wednesday, Rasp said.