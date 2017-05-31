Mandala correctly spells 'Sicily' in National Spelling Bee

You may ask questions, such as what is the language of origin? What is the definition? Can you use it in a sentence? Keep in mind, the clock is ticking and you have a limited amount of time. You miss a word, hear the bell, and walk off stage. Correctly spell the word and Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, says “correct.”

Before the live spelling round, Aashray Mandala, seventh grade student at Lakeshore Middle School, was noticeably nervous. Who wouldn’t be? He was comforted by the familiar faces of his family and his fourth grade teacher, Kristen Braymer. When asked what he was thinking before the Bee, he responded with a question of his own: “I don’t know, what should I be thinking?”

It’s a mark of how humble he is, and also a reminder that the contestants are no older than eighth grade.

The second round (the preliminary written test was the first round on Tuesday) uses words off a predetermined list that students get ahead of time. That doesn’t mean they are easy. Words such as “epistrophe” and “wobulator” appeared early on. Aashray was a bit more fortunate, being given a more common word, Sicily. It was clear he knew it right away, but he had to wait for Dr. Bailly to explain that it has a homonym and continued to give the definition.

Aashray likes to work fast. In the Greater Grand Rapids Bee the judges had to ask him to slow down because he was going too fast. Aashray quickly spelled Sicily, “S-i-c-i-l-y,” and received the comforting word, “correct” from Kimble.

He returned back to his seat among the competitors with a smile on his face, which indicated relief as well as excitement. He will return Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 for Round 3. That round can be viewed live on ESPN 3, ESPN’s digital platform. If he correctly spells the Round 3 word, he will have a chance to be in the top 50 and perform on Thursday.

If more than 50 spellers remain after round 3, the field is narrowed using the highest scores from the written test taken on Tuesday. Qualifying for the top 50 earns spellers the opportunity to participate in the finals and perform on ESPN 2 before a live worldwide television audience.