Hazardous swimming tonight on Lake Michigan beaches

The hazardous swimming area includes beaches from St. Joseph to Whitehall. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

Hazards:

— High wave action.

— Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents possible.

— Strong longshore currents possible.

— Rip currents possible.

Potential impacts:

— Waves of 3-5 feet are expected into this evening.

— The north sides of piers will be dangerous places to swim.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure.

— Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.