TCKL: Green's eight K's power Nationals past Yankees

Nationals 15, Yankees 9

For the Nationals, Maverick Green recorded eight strikeouts in three innings pitched, while Trenton Breitwisch and Noah Bachmann each had two hits and scored two runs. For the Yankees, Pete Gannon had two hits and pitched three strong innings, while Tyler Chute had three hits and Ian Rant had two hits.

Athletics 10, Rangers 4

For the Rangers, Ethan Hodge had two singles and an RBI, while Mason Osborne added four singles. For the Athletics, Ty Nivison pitched three strong innings and had a switch-hit double and a single, while Braden VanderWeide pitched one strong inning and had four singles and scored three times and Thomas Tabor had a triple and a double.

Nationals 5, Rangers 5

For the Nationals, Noah Bachmann pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Charlie Brown pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and Riley Wilton had two hits and an RBI. For the Rangers, Kaiden Traxler had two hits and pitched two scoreless innings, while Marcus English had a hit and scored a run and Nick Albright reached base three times and scored a run.

Athletics 14, Yankees 5

For the Athletics, Thomas Tabor lead the team with three doubles, while Nathan VanderWiede pitched three shutout innings and RJ Laffry closed the game with two strikeouts and a pick off.

BOYS INTERMEDIATE

Wolverines 14, Hurricanes 10

Owen DeYoung ripped a 3-run triple for the Wolverines, while Tucker Kooi threw three solid innings and had two hits and Aiden Kenny also pitched well and added two hits and two runs scored. For the Hurricanes, Noah VanDrumel crushed a 2-run home run, while Jacob Logan was outstanding behind the plate and Hunter Malaski threw two strong innings.

Razorbacks 8, Notre Dame 2

For the Razorbacks, Jackson Dennie pitched three shutout innings and went 2-for-2 for the plate, while Kayce Colburn went 2-for-3 and added great defense at third base. For Notre Dame, Curtis Buitenhuis pitched two shutout innings, while Kole Pattyn made several key defensive stops.

Wolverines 5, Bulldogs 2

The Wolverines started their season with a win thanks to three strong innings on the mound by Zach Bennish. Matthew Uthe added three RBIs and made two nice catches in the field. For the Bulldogs, Cohen Trynka drove in a run with a base hit, while Owen Druzgal had a run scored and two stolen bases and Jared Steele turned in two solid at-bats.

Sun Devils 8, Notre Dame 5

Jacob Brenay went 3-for-3 at the plate, and struck out six batters from the mound to lead the Sun Devils, while Caden Hostetter recorded a double.

Hurricanes 8, Bulldogs 3

Marcus Harland and Tyler Colvin both hit triples for the Hurricanes, while Broc Nauta had solid outing on the mound. For the Bulldogs, Carson Vink had one hit and one RBI, while Aiden Stede pitched three strong innings, only giving up one run.

Jayhawks 4, Razorbacks 0

The Jayhawks had outstanding pitching performances from Toby Rustin, Reese Robson and Jimmy Cain, while Samual VanOrman drove in two runs from the plate. The Razorbacks had good games from Jace VanderWeide, Thomas Rasmussen and Dominick Clyne.

Notre Dame 11, Bulldogs 10

For the Bulldogs, Caleb Wollfis, Kaden Wells and Cayden Smaka each had two hits and two RBIs. For The Fighting Irish, Brayden Clark was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

Hurricanes 8, Jayhawks 8

For the Hurricanes, Carson Clink pitched well, while Hunter Malaski had a strong game at the plate with a walk and a triple. For the Jayhawks, Jimmy Cain had a strong outing on the pitcher’s mound, while Korey Weekly backed him up with great defense and Tyler Brandtmueller went 2-for-3 at the plate.

GIRLS JUNIOR

Dodgers 10, River Cats 9

Abbey Gardner picked up the win from the mound, while Ellie Wrona was the defensive MVP with several key putouts.

River Cats 25, Tigers

Tori Thompson and Kendall Barnes each had three hits for the Rivercats, while Carrie Ladd hit a bases-loaded triple. Katelyn Farkas was on base three times for the Tigers.

Dodgers 12, Pirates 11

For the Dodgers, Anna Marshall picked up the win from the mound, while Abbey Gardener made key defensive plays and Reese Roza led the team from the plate.

BOYS MINOR

Volcanoes 11, Firelies 8

Brendan Buntley recorded two doubles and a single for four RBIs to pace the Volcanoes, while Hudson Shake added a single and a double with an RBI and pitched two innings from the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out five to end the game. Gavin Yonker also added a double, a single and 3 RBIs. For the Fireflies, Will Plummer threw five strikeouts over two innings of work, while Jonah Vandreumel had a solid second half from the mound.

Red Sox 13, Marlins 12

For the Red Sox, Sam Ohlendorf performed well in his pitching debut with two strikeouts in three innings of work, while Ethan Keskine had a great day at the plate with three singles and a triple. For the Marlins, Corbin Gundy had a great day at the plate scoring three runs, while Cole Gavrilides performed well on the mound.

Reds 8, Lake Monsters 0

For the Reds, Mason Roll recorded eight strikeouts and just one walk in three innings pitched, while Will Vanderstelt made a great defensive play to end the inning with runners on base. For the Lake Monsters, Q Lorenz and Brady Aldren each recorded doubles.

Ironbirds 16, LSU Tigers 4

For the Ironbirds, Austin Engel had a solid performance on the mound, pitching three innings in the win. Kowen Allen came into relieve Engel, only giving up one run over three additional innings of work. Jacob Derenne made several key defensive plays behind them to help the team pick up the win.

Red Sox 8, Owlz 8

For the Red Sox, Max Haig recorded his first career RBI on a hard hit ball to second base, while Stockton Murphy was 3-for-3 from the plate and Ben Visser recorded four strikeouts in three innings of work. The Owlz would like to extend a huge thank you to Sam Ohlendorf, Max Corbat and James Friggens of the Red Sox for volunteering to play on the team due to lack of players.

Express 10, White Caps 2

For the Express, Trevor Lohr and Alex Batka both pitched three great innings, while Trevor Lohr and Will Korenstra each had a home run. For the White Caps, Evan W. pitched two strong innings.

GIRLS INTRUCTIONAL

Orioles 10, Mets 5

For the Orioles, Josie Ross and Jordan Smith each went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Rockies 3, White Sox

For the Rockies, Natalie Waite was 2-for-2, while Claire Sova had a hit and two big defensive plays and Gia Benner played a great game and had a single.

Orioles 4, Rockies 3

For the Orioles, Ava Meiste showcased her excellent fielding skills with the game- winning play at first base, while Sydney Kolkema had a great day at the plate with three hits. For the Rockies, Abbigail Kozal and Natalie Waite both had three hits., while Mackenzie Buntley and Isabelle Swab turned in a great defensive play.

White Sox 6, Mets 4

For the White Sox, Emma VanOordt had a couple great hits and scored two runs, while Jamie Meller added two runs. For the Mets, Libby Latimer had two hits and scored one run, while Marin Keeler had one hit and scored one run and Seahara Murphy had two hits and scored one run.

BOYS INSTRUCTIONAL

Bees 9, Bulls 6

For the Bess, Fin Williams had three singles and Kashton George hit a triple. For the Bulls, Camden Roberts caught a fly ball and Don Zant played aggressive defense.

Blue Wahoos 10, Riverdogs 8

For the Blue Wahoos, Luke Dreese smashed a triple, while Will Monroe had a great game in the field, playing excellent defense with several putouts. For the Riverdogs, Lennon Jorgensen had two hits, while Nathan Pawlak hit a 3-run home run.

Lugnuts 3, River Bandits 2

Lennon Wolf recorded four outs at first base to lead the defensive effort, while Finn Granzetto had a solid outing at the mound.

Riverdogs 14, Mudcats 5

The Riverdogs offensive surge was lead by Nolan Stalec, Nathan Pawlak and Grayam Beyer, who each had three hits. The play of the game was made by the Mudcats’ leftfielder Noah Sanders, who snagged a deep fly ball.

Mudhens 6, Blue Wahoos 0

For the Mudhens, Charlie Olmstead blasted two shots into the outfield driving in two runs and Alex Dumbrell also lined one up the middle to drive in two runs. For the Blue Wahoos, Chase Phares made a great catch on a deep fly ball and made a strong throw to Easton Hintz to complete a double play at first base.

Storm 5, Riverbandits 1

Rian Bates started the first inning with a 2-run triple and ended the game with a double play, while Levi Tubergan scored three runs and Ryvre Fick went 3-for-3 from the plate.

Storm 7, Bulls 1

Evan Morgan was 2-for-3 with a run scored, while John Onderlinde was 2-for-3 with one run and played excellent defense in the infield.