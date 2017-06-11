Air Quality alert again for Monday

It will be the third day in a row for the air quality alert for West Michigan.

Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following West Michigan counties: Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include:

— refueling vehicles,

— topping off when refueling,

— using gasoline-powered lawn equipment,

— using charcoal lighter fluid.

Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion on Saturday.

For further information, see the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality web page on air quality.