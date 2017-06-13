10 things to know today

1. ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS APPEARS BEFORE SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

Sessions will likely face questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign, and his role in James Comey's firing.

2. TENS OF THOUSANDS PROTEST AGAINST CORRUPTION IN RUSSIA

More than a thousand were arrested Monday, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail hours later.

3. JURY DELIBERATES IN COSBY TRIAL

They will decide whether the once-beloved TV star Cosby is guilty of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

4. THOUSANDS ATTEND MEMORIAL FOR THOSE KILLED AT ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB

One year after a terrorist gunned down 49 people, most of them members of the LGBT community, the dead were remembered with rainbow flags, murals and speeches.

5. HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO CHANGE CONSUMER FINANCE WATCHDOG

A Treasury report urges Congress to remove the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's authority to supervise institutions like credit card issuers, banks and mortgage companies.

6. WHERE TRUMP IS PUSHING BENEFITS OF APPRENTICES

President Trump heads to Wisconsin to praise a state program that provides apprenticeships in industries like agriculture, manufacturing and construction.

7. WHAT MILITARY ANALYSIS GROUP SAYS ABOUT ISLAMIC STATE GROUP'S CHEMICAL WEAPONS CAPABILITY

A report by IHS Markit says U.S.-led coalition airstrikes have reduced their ability to produce such weapons, but not eliminated it.

8. MEGYN KELLY DRAWS CRITICISM FOR FEATURING CONSPIRACY THEORIST ALEX JONES ON HER SHOW

Kelly says she wanted to "shine a light" on the man, who has argued that the massacre of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax.

9. WHY PRODUCTION OF 'JULIUS CAESAR' IS FACING BACKLASH

The Shakespearean play as portrayed by New York's Public Theater features a Trump-like figure in the title role, and as in the original the character faces a violent death.

10. HIGH SCHOOLERS SELECTED AS NO. 1 AND NO. 2 MLB DRAFT PICKS

The Minnesota Twins drafted shortstop Royce Lewis and the Cincinnati Reds took right-hander Hunter Greene.