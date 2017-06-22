Top 5 things to do this weekend

(2) Tri-Cities Garden Walk — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at seven Grand Haven-area gardens. There will also be a plant sale and raffle. Admission is $10; free for ages 12 and younger. It is the Tri-Cities Garden Club’s 23rd annual fundraising walk. Details at www.tricitiesgardenclub.org or see the Tribune story.

(3) Worship on the Waterfront — 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Grand Haven’s Waterfront Stadium. Jake Hamilton kicks off this free outdoor summer worship season, sponsored by the First Reformed Church of Grand Haven. W.O.W. blends the music and passion of worship with the beauty of God’s creation.

(4) Dinner/Movie Night — Friday night at The Momentum Center for Social Justice, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. It starts with a 6 p.m. potluck, followed by a 7 p.m. movie. You’re encouraged to bring a dish to pass. The featured movie from Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, “Life, Animated,” is the inspirational story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films.

(5) Breakfast on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at J&J Dairy, 15637 16th Ave., Marne. MSU Extension and Ottawa County Farm Bureau are hosting this free breakfast. Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour every aspect of the farm and ask questions. You must register for the free tickets. Look for photos from the event as the Tribune’s Gallery of the Week, which goes up Monday night.

Bonus events:

— North Ottawa Amateur Radio Club Field Day: starting at 2 p.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday at Coast Guard Park, Ferrysburg. Public and other amateur radio operators are invited to see emergency-powered ham radio stations used to contact other hams throughout the country by radio over 24 hours.

— Soccer in the Sand: Saturday and Sunday at Grand Haven State Park. Free to watch.

— Deep Greens & Blues Concert at Camp Blodgett: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 10451 Lakeshore Ave., West Olive. Admission and parking are free (suggested donation is $10).