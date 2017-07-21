The company, located in the Spring Lake Township Industrial Park off Hickory Street, manufactures gauges and instrumentation for everything except automobiles and aviation.

Last week’s anniversary celebration included tours of a motorhome, boat, Spring Lake Township fire truck and Ottawa County Sheriff’s vehicle.

Employee Chuck Bekken of Grandville said he enjoyed touring the vehicles.

“It's awesome to see where our products go,” said Bekken, Medallion's director of finance. “This is great for the employees.”

Spring Lake Township resident Steve Strobel has worked for Medallion for 11 years.

“I love it,” Strobel said of the anniversary celebration, which included shuttling visitors to the Spring Lake Yacht Club for rides on boats that include Medallion instrumentation. “Fifty years shows longevity and creativity, and I'm proud to be part of it right here in Michigan.”

Bill Carpenter and Dick Fletemeyer founded Medallion in 1967. Initial products included gauges and glove boxes for the pleasure boat industry.

Although there have been several different owners over the years, Sands said Medallion has remained a vibrant business.

In 1987, the company moved from Spring Lake near Barrett Boat Works to its current 80,000-square-foot facility.

Medallion currently employs 140 workers and sells more than $30 million in products annually.

“We have a very highly skilled workforce as well as a lot of engineers,” Sands said. “We do a lot of hiring from the local universities, from GVSU, Kettering and Calvin College. We bring a lot of engineering students and interns in here to give them exposure to what we're doing.”