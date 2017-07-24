Today's weather

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5-7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-9 mph in the evening.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.