State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Eleven former workers at a state veterans home in Grand Rapids have been charged with keeping false records.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said staff skipped room checks but reported that they performed the requirement. He announced felony charges Monday.

Schuette's office began investigating after a report by Michigan's auditor general in 2016. The report found the veterans home failed to properly investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, among other problems.

James Redford, head of veterans affairs, said the charges filed by Schuette go back to 2015. He said the company that supplied the nursing assistants was replaced.

Schuette also released a five-page report with details on injuries or deaths of five people. He said there isn't enough evidence to pursue charges.

Grand Rapids-area woman charged in death of infant son

WYOMING (AP) — Authorities said a Grand Rapids-area infant died last week after not being fed for two days and left in an apartment with no air conditioning.

Court records say Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson, 22, of Wyoming was charged Monday with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of 6-month-old Noah Johnson.

An affidavit says Johnson took the already dead child to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She was arrested that day.

Wyoming police officer Robert Meredith wrote in an affidavit that Johnson said the infant remained buckled in a car seat on the upper floor of Johnson's apartment with no air conditioning and that she had not fed him since the prior Monday evening.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Johnson during her arraignment. She was denied bond.

Man arrested after chasing seagulls naked on Petoskey beach

PETOSKEY (AP) — A man has been arrested after being spotted chasing seagulls while naked on a popular northern Michigan beach.

State police said troopers responded Sunday afternoon to the beach at Petoskey State Park after witnesses reported seeing the 22-year-old Ann Arbor man chasing birds. They told police he also ran to a paved parking lot and jumped into it as if he were diving into water.

Police said the man may have consumed LSD earlier in the day.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from jumping onto the parking lot. He's jailed pending a court hearing on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting police and indecent exposure.

The beach is located along Little Traverse Bay, which is part of Lake Michigan.

Woman accused of stealing flowers from graves gets jail time

FLINT (AP) — A Michigan woman accused of stealing flowers from local cemeteries that authorities say she used to decorate her home has been sentenced to jail.

A judge in Flint sentenced Lisa Corcoran of Vienna Township on Monday to nine months in jail, with credit for 36 days already served. The Flint Journal reported she pleaded guilty in June to attempted larceny of items valued at between $1,000 and $20,000.

Corcoran, 44, also will serve three years of probation and perform community service.

She was originally charged with larceny after authorities say more than 100 items, including a handmade bench as well as flowers, were taken earlier from 24 gravesites at two cemeteries.

Corcoran was arrested after someone saw a car full of flowers leaving a cemetery.

Jail sentence stopped for man convicted of jury tampering

BIG RAPIDS (AP) — A judge has blocked a jail sentence while he reviews the case of a man who distributed pamphlets outside a Michigan courthouse and was convicted of jury tampering.

Keith Wood was sentenced to eight weekends in jail last week in Mecosta County. But Wood's lawyer said another judge stopped the sentence while he pursues an appeal.

Wood was arrested in 2015 for standing outside the courthouse in Big Rapids and telling prospective jurors to choose their conscience over the law.

Prosecutors said Wood was trying to influence a case involving a man who had a wetlands dispute with the state of Michigan. The case didn't go to trial.

Wood said he was exercising his free speech rights.

Charges OK if drunken driver busted in own driveway, state court says

NORTHVILLE (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says a driveway is no refuge for a drunken driver.

The court says authorities in suburban Detroit could charge Gino Rea with drunken driving, even if his car never left the driveway. The court says a driveway is "generally accessible to motor vehicles" under state law, even if on private property.

Northville police went to Rea's home three times one day to respond to noise complaints in 2014. At one point, an officer saw him drive out of the garage and pull back in. Rea’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

In a dissent Monday, justices Bridget McCormack and David Viviano said the court should be "hesitant to assume" that lawmakers wanted to extend their reach to the private property of homeowners.