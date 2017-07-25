Who has the best hot dog in Grand Haven?

Well, we missed it. But the Grand Haven Area Visitors & Convention Bureau didn’t. The bureau wrote about the “Best Hot Dogs in Grand Haven” on its blog on National Hot Dog Day.

The bureau asked its social media followers where their favorites were, and leading off the list is Pronto Pups in downtown Grand Haven.

“The Pronto Pup stand has been a Grand Haven waterfront staple since 1947. Yep, 60-plus years! The recipe hasn’t changed in 60 years because you don’t mess with perfection. You can get your Pronto Pup plain, with ketchup, with mustard, or with both.

“They are only open during the warmer months except for one weekend a year in January for their annual community fundraiser. And just like the 1940s, only cash is accepted. P.S. – Don’t just order one. You’ll regret it.”

The list also includes the new Fleabags, Great Lakes Greek Chili Dogs, Stack’s and Butch’s Beach Burritos.

Check out what the visitors bureau says about the dog dealers, and let us know what you think in our Comments section below.

