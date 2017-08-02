Kids Day drips with fun

Ready, 18, is in her first year as a summer camp counselor for the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. Leading a group of youngsters around Mulligan’s Hollow on Tuesday, from bounce houses and fire trucks to popsicle stands and a hot dog lunch, Ready reminisced.

“It's weird, like I've flipped roles,” the 2017 Spring Lake High School graduate said. “I have memories here from when I was a kid. I remember how much fun I had. I can relate to these kids.”

Missing this year were pony rides and the petting zoo, but the event still offered enough variety to provide fun for all ages.

Children dripped as they ran through water from a fire truck. Popsicles and ice cream sandwiches dripped as event-goers tried to beat the heat.

But, most of all, Kids Day dripped with fun.

See more photos of Kids Day at the Tribune’s photo gallery.

Kendra Nyhof watched as her son, Nolan, 4, petted a therapy dog named Lady.

“There's a lot for the kids to do,” Nyhof noted. “They can interact with the Coast Guard and see all the boats.”

Aila Nicholson, 6, of Ferrysburg said she loved “all the bounce houses.”

June Goodburn, 4, said she also enjoyed the bounce houses, but she missed the animals.

“We come every year,” said her mom, Abbey.