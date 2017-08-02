Suspect idenitfiied in tip jar theft, still sought

Now they need help finding him.

Kent County area resident Daniel Leichty is the man wanted for questioning in the July 23 incident at Electric Hero, 20 Washington Ave., according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The suspect entered the Electric Hero at about 4:30 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the jar before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Warrants exist for the man, who has been charged with larceny in a building, police said.

Anyone who knows Leichty’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.