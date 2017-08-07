Village President Joyce Hatton to resign Wednesday

The news leaked in an email that her son, Greg Hatton, an attorney in California, sent to her, that was copied to a Tribune reporter, the governor, and county officials, among others.

Hatton confirmed her plan Monday afternoon.

Hatton said it was difficult working with Village Council members, because they were against disincorporation, and she was elected in November with “a mandate” to pursue the disincorporation process.

Hatton said if voters on Tuesday amend the village charter to allow a mechanism for disincorporation, she plans to collect signatures toward the effort, as a private citizen.

If voters turn down the proposal, she, too, plans to drop it, saying “I think it's time someone else carries the ball.”

Hatton, 84, was elected in November. Local businesswoman Michelle Hanks has filed two recall petitions against Hatton.

Hatton said she is picking Wednesday to officially resign because she wants to wait until after the election.

“That’s the proper time to do it,” she said. “I am their president when they go in there to vote. I want them to be proud of their president.”

Once Hatton’s resignation is official (she needs to email all six council members to let them know she is resigning her seat), President Pro Tem Mark Powers will take over as village president and serve through the end of Hatton’s two-year term. Council will then appoint someone to Powers’ vacant council seat.

See Tuesday's Tribune for the full story.