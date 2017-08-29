Do men and women process verbal information differently?

Rossana, a professor of economics at Wayne State University, cites the recently reported firing of a Google employee who wrote a document expressing his views on the PC that he believes permeates the work environment at Google.

“I began thinking about the political correctness that I see which, among other things, maintains the position that men and women are the same intellectually,” Rossana wrote. “This view about gender differences seems to me to be an example of cognitive dissonance, a definition of which from Wikipedia is given below.”

Cognitive dissonance: In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort (psychological stress) experienced by a person who simultaneously holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values.

“So, cognitive dissonance refers to the possibility that people hold logically inconsistent positions,” Rossana notes.

OK, so Rossana goes on to cite a study that was designed to measure brain function.

“Specifically, the work attempted to measure the differences, if any, between men and women in processing verbal information,” he wrote. “Interestingly, the director of the study was advised by colleagues, some of whom were no doubt male, that she should not conduct this study since the results from it could offend people. But the project was done anyway despite these cautionary comments.

“The results of the study were that women process verbal information much more efficiently than men.”

