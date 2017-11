Grand Haven forecast

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.