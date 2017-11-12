Deputies hurt in Holland Township crash Saturday afternoon

Two Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a traffic crash involving a Sheriff patrol vehicle and another vehicle.

The crash happened at around 5:38 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of 112th Avenue and East Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township.

Two Sheriff deputies were in the cruiser and suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to Sheriff Steve Kempker.

Holland Township Fire Department was on scene and assisted with the extrication of the deputy who was unable to get out of the vehicle due to the car being heavily damaged on the passenger side.

Ambulances transported both deputies to an area hospital where they were treated and released. The other vehicle’s driver and passengers were not injured. The deputies were on patrol at the time of the traffic crash.

Witnesses reported the driver of the other vehicle caused the crash by running a red light and hitting the cruiser while it was making a legal left turn.

The Holland Department of Public Safety is handling the investigating of the traffic crash at Sheriff Kempker’s request.

The injured deputies are the driver Travis Schippers and the passenger, Patrick Gedeon.