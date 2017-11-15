WMC to presents ‘Anatomy of Gray’ Nov. 17-18

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students, and available at the door. It will be staged at the school, 455 E. Ellis Road in Norton Shores.

The production is a coming-of-age story written by award-winning author Jim Leonard. The play follows 15-year-old June Muldoon, who is growing up in the small religious town of Gray, Indiana, during the 1880s.

Following her father’s death, June prays for a healer. When Galen Gray, a doctor, blows into town in a hot air balloon, June thinks her prayer is answered, but her happiness turns to sorrow when residents are struck by a mysterious plague.

The play is filled with comedy, tragedy and memorable characters.