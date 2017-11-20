Grand Haven weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 46. Windy, with a south southwest wind 26 to 30 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 23 to 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.