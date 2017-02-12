logo

no avatar
Ottawa County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff's Dept. to offer hunter, boater safety courses

• Today at 8:00 AM

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is offering hunter safety and boater safety classes. 

The hunter safety classes will take place Feb. 14, 15, 16 and 18. The first three dates will meet from 6-9 p.m. at the Holland Township Fire Station, 131 Riley St., in Holland; the Feb. 18 class will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Tulip City Rod and Gun Club, 4381 136th Ave. in Holland Township. You must attend all dates. 

This course involves classroom instruction as well as hands-on training with live fire. Students under 12 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students who successfully complete the course will receive their Michigan DNR Hunter Safety Certificate. Cost is $10. 

Register via Holland Township Recreation at 616-395-0178, or by calling 616-396-2345. 

A second hunter safety course will be held March 14, 15, 16 and 18. The first three dates meet from 6-9 p.m. at the Park Township Fire Station, 12 S. 160th Ave. in Park Township; the Feb. 18 class will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Tulip City Rod and Gun Club.

To register, call Park Township Recreation at 616-738-4230, or by calling 616-399-4520. 

A pair of boater safety classes will also be offered. 

The first runs May 16-17 from 6-9 p.m. at the Holland Township Fire Station. Cost is $10, and those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register via Holland Township Recreation at 616-395-0178, or by calling 616-396-2345.

The second takes place May 24-25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Park Township Fire Station. To register, call Park Township Recreation at 616-738-4230, or by calling 616-399-4520.

Recommended for You