Sheriff's Dept. to offer hunter, boater safety courses

The hunter safety classes will take place Feb. 14, 15, 16 and 18. The first three dates will meet from 6-9 p.m. at the Holland Township Fire Station, 131 Riley St., in Holland; the Feb. 18 class will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Tulip City Rod and Gun Club, 4381 136th Ave. in Holland Township. You must attend all dates.

This course involves classroom instruction as well as hands-on training with live fire. Students under 12 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students who successfully complete the course will receive their Michigan DNR Hunter Safety Certificate. Cost is $10.

Register via Holland Township Recreation at 616-395-0178, or by calling 616-396-2345.

A second hunter safety course will be held March 14, 15, 16 and 18. The first three dates meet from 6-9 p.m. at the Park Township Fire Station, 12 S. 160th Ave. in Park Township; the Feb. 18 class will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Tulip City Rod and Gun Club.

To register, call Park Township Recreation at 616-738-4230, or by calling 616-399-4520.

A pair of boater safety classes will also be offered.

The first runs May 16-17 from 6-9 p.m. at the Holland Township Fire Station. Cost is $10, and those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register via Holland Township Recreation at 616-395-0178, or by calling 616-396-2345.

The second takes place May 24-25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Park Township Fire Station. To register, call Park Township Recreation at 616-738-4230, or by calling 616-399-4520.