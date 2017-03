The 22-year-old Steilstra reached the race’s final checkpoint in Nome, Alaska, at 1:44 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time) on Friday, March 17.

The first-year Iditarod participant finished the 979-mile race in 11 days, 1 hour, 44 minutes and 36 seconds, good for 51st place.

Stielstra was one of 14 rookie racers in this year’s event and the seventh Iditarod rookie to cross the finish line.