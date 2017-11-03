Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Grand Haven Amazing Race - 1:30-5 p.m. starting at Central Park, Grand Haven. Fundraiser to support Impact One Initiative, to build a library in Zambia. Cost: $50 per team of two, $30 for singles.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, November 5

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

