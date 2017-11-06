Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Crochet Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Quilting Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 9:15-11 a.m. at Evergreen Village Apartments, 217 Dewitt Lane, Spring Lake.

Little Movers Storytime - 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District LIbrary, 123 E. Exchange St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Toddler Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Baby Bounce Storytime - 10:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District LIbrary, 123 E. Exchange St.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Mahjongg - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-pong - 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes - 5 to 8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Includes euchre, ping-pong, open crafting studio.

TOPS MI-868 - 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.

Free Fitness Class - 5:45 p.m. at Watermark Church, 13060 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Jam Night - 6-9 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St. Cost: $4.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. For puppies younger than 1 and less than 20 pounds to socialize with other puppies and puppy owners.

Civil Air Patrol - 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.

Coed Adult Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal - 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.

WEDNESDAY, November 8

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

OAISD Play ‘n’ Learn - 9:30 or 10:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District LIbrary, 123 E. Exchange St.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club - 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Dancing for Parkinson’s Class - 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s - 2 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Spanish for Kids - 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. Fee: $5 per group session.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

The Edmund Fitsgerald - 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District LIbrary, 123 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Masonic Lodge 139 - 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Lodge, 344 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

