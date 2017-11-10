Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Holiday Marketplace - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Shop4Schools - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at participating merchants in the Tri-Cities area.

Veterans Day Ceremony - 11 a.m. at the eternal flame near the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. A short ceremony of remembrance hosted by the American Legion.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Children’s Bookmark Contest Awards Ceremony - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

“Alice in Wonderland” - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, November 12

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Folias Flute and Guitar Duo - 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.