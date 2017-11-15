Community Calendar

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Sewing Classes - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Emotions Anonymous - 12-1 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

SLDL Friends Book Club - 4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Love in Action Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m. at Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Men’s Support Group - 6-7 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Muskegon Cafe Inquiry - 6:30 p.m. at The Brewhouse, 255 Seminole Road, Norton Shores.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

FRIDAY, November 17

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Chamber of Commerce Early BIrd Breakfast - 7:15 a.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Cost: $18 for chamber members, $25 for future members.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Winter Market - 5-8 p.m. at Depot, 1 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Light Night - 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Grand Haven. Free hot cocoa, holiday music, reusable shopping bags.

“Anything Goes” - 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.