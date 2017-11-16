Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Chamber of Commerce Early BIrd Breakfast - 7:15 a.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Cost: $18 for chamber members, $25 for future members.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Baby Time - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Winter Market - 5-8 p.m. at Depot, 1 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Light Night - 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Grand Haven. Free hot cocoa, holiday music, reusable shopping bags.

“Anything Goes” - 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays - 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.

SATURDAY, November 18

SATURDAY, November 18

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Inspire! Religious Diversity - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Winter Shopping Expo - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Anything Goes” - 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

