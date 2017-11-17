Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Inspire! Religious Diversity - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Winter Shopping Expo - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Anything Goes” - 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

“The Women of Lockerbie” - 8 p.m. at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

SUNDAY, November 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

“Anything Goes” - 2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Music by the Fireplace: Jazz by Green on Blue - 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

